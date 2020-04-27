Rouhani: US meddling measures jeopardizing regional security, stability

During the phone call, the Iranian and Chinese presidents described Iran-China relations as strategic, calling for further development of ties by implementing mutual agreements and executing joint infrastructure projects.

They also urged further collaboration within the framework of Multilateral Silk Road Initiative and stressed the need for undertaking joint projects in West Asia.

President Rouhani also haled China's stance against the US illegal and cruel sanctions, saying that today, the world is in a situation that all need each other's help not that some continue antihuman and illegal sanctions under such a situation.

He hoped that a sanction-free world will be seen once in cooperation with the countries, including China.

Referring to the US meddling moves in the region, Rouhani described such moves as endangering regional peace and security.

Security in the region and waterways are significant for Iran, he said, noting that unfortunately, the US dangerous moves may disrupt stability in the Persian Gulf.

Chinese president, for his part, condemned the US continued sanctions and its insistence on policy of maximum pressure against Iran, saying that unfortunately, while some countries are seeking political exploitation of the situation, China is ready for implementing international regulations.

Appreciating Iran for its package aid at the start of coronavirus spread, Xi Jinping voiced readiness to continue helping Iran to rein in the virus.

Decline in the confirmed infections and death as well as surge in the number of recoveries in Iran indicate that it has adopted positive treatment plans and implemented them precisely, he said.

He also hailed Hormuz peace initiative floated by Iran as very positive move for the region, saying that Persian Gulf security is essential for global peace and stability.

