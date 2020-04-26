Pres. Rouhani: Iran ready to export health items

The president made the remarks during a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Rouhani said that he speaks with his foreign counterparts these days and they are surprised when they know that Iran is capable enough to export disinfectants in excess of its needs.

“We may even reach a point in the future to be able to export some other health items and (test) kits,” the president said.

He said that the enemies thought their two years of tough sanctions on Iran could destroy the country, but now they are disappointed and angry when they see the Iranian people are responding to the pandemic much better than they do themselves.

The president said that given the magnitude of the disease in different cities and provinces, the country has been divided into three areas: red, white, and the yellow zones.

He said that the government will allow religious sites to reopen in white areas.

Social gatherings are banned and religious sites are closed in Iran as part of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish