Rouhani lauds knowledge-based companies’ performance in time of COVID-19

Addressing a meeting with private sector's activists, Rouhani referred to developments made by knowledge-based companies with regard to producing ventilators.

"We can make CT Scan, ventilator, N-95 Masks and detergents," he added.

Referring to progress in medical and health sectors, President Rouhani said "we can now supply our requirements and can export disinfectants and health items".

Elsewhere in his Remarks, he referred to report of the vice presidency for science and technology with regard to serology kits, saying "we have great potential" and can be exporter in any sector.

Iran's Vice-President for Science and Technology said on Sunday that Iranian knowledge enterprises have produced examinations kits and other medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus and is now getting ready to export them.

Sorena Sattari said that there has been great improvement in producing important medical equipment, such as ventilators and operation room facilities.

Sattari said that the companies producing the equipment have the necessary permits and ratification and are now exporting their products, even, to Europe.

He added that with the production by the knowledge enterprises, the need for masks and disinfectants are met and there are no problems.

