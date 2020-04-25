Tehran Mayor invited to join UN anti-COVID19 campaign

According to public relations and international affairs department of Tehran Municipality, Hanachi is invited to present his successful experiences in fighting COVID-19.

The campaign has been started to support and to do emergency activities in fighting coronavirus and is supposed to present a roadmap for doing integrated, scientific and practical activities in line with taking care of citizens of the world cities, especially those in vulnerable areas.

Earlier in a video call with his British counterpart, Hanachi said at the beginning of the outbreak, some equipment like masks, gloves and disinfectants were rare, but today they are available and even some factories have changed their production line to make these items.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutdown of schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

