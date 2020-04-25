Apr 25, 2020, 2:46 PM
Official: COVID19 death toll hits 5,650 in Iran

Tehran, April 25, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 68,193 people out of a total of 89,328 infected with the coronavirus have survived while 5,650 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,134 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 76 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,096 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 410,075 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutdown of schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

