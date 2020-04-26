Coronavirus kills 60 more in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour said that the total number of infected people in Iran has reached 90,481, from whom 69,697 people have recovered from the potentially deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 1,153 new affected cases have been detected since Saturday.

Over the last 24 hours, 60 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,079 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 421,313 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. The Iranian government is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish