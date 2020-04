Untimely, Bigah in Farsi, has already appeared successful in a few international festivals.

Untimely narrates the story of a Baluch soldier, named Hamin, whose leave for her sister’s wedding was cancelled due to his smoking. The movie depicts Hamin’s life in a non-linear way.

The word "Hamin" in Baluchi Language means the summer heat that ripens dates.

9417**1416

