Iran’s ‘Untimely’ to be screened in US

Because of the outbreak of coronavirus the festival will be held online on April 15-19.

The Columbus International Film + Animation Festival is a Columbus, Ohio, United States annual film festival which is designed to encourage and promote the use of film and video in all forms of education and communication.

It is the first and oldest film festival in the United States, having existed since 1952.

According IMDb website the movie narrates the story of “Hamin a young private doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Impatient for a day off to attend his sister's wedding ceremony, he gets into a fight with his commander. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

