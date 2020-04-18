Lake Urmia recuperating, but ignored

The water level of the salt lake is expanding and completion of the projects to transfer water to it has kept hopes alive to see this magnificent body of water lively again.

Over the past seven years, the lake has gradually revived with the help of the constant precipitation and government attempts in a way that the UN representative in Tehran Gary Lewis expressed happiness with the improved conditions of Lake Urmia.

A provincial official of the water organization of West Azarbaijan said the water has come up 32 cm compared to last year.

Atabak Jafari said that the lake now has 4.71 cubic meters of water, which is one billion cubic meters more than last year, adding that the lake has been expanded by 210 square kilometers.

He said that seven years ago, the water in the lake was only 690 million cubic meters, but it is 4.71 billion cubic meters now.

The lake was 1.335 square kilometers in its smallest size; it has grown 1.778 square kilometers to become 3.1 square kilometers.

Jafari said one important factor that helped to save the lake was the transfer of water, hoping that completing the remaining projects will improve the conditions even more.

The graphs of the past 30 years show that the lake still has a long way to go to reach its peak.

