The photo album depicts the wonderful scenery of Iran's Urmia Lake (Persian Daryācheh-ye Orūmīyeh) in the northwestern part of the country; Dubbed 'Turquoise Solitaire of Azarbaijan' by Iranians, the lake has turned into a tarnished gem due to the climate change, the illegal wells as well as a proliferation of dams but it still beckons to be paid a visit by tourists in springtime. April 4, 2020. IRNA/ Taha Asgharkhani

7129**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish