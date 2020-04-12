One-third of Pakistanis consider coronavirus a US, Zionist plot, survey says

IPSOS conducted the survey in Pakistan during which different questions were asked from people of the country's all provinces regarding coronavirus.

The COVID-19 has spread to more than 200 countries and regions, including Pakistan, and has killed more than 100,000 people. Despite the confirmation by scientists, there are people around the world who think the virus is a conspiracy.

The survey revealed that two out of five Pakistanis think the virus is a conspiracy of the United States and the Zionist regime. 43 percent of those surveyed believed that coronavirus is a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan.

However, the results of the survey also revealed that the vast majority of Pakistanis think that it is important to wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus while 48 percent said that crowded places should be avoided.

IPSOS said false information available on YouTube and social media is creating misunderstandings among the Pakistani public about coronavirus.

Earlier Gallup Pakistan in its survey said that 74 percent of Pakistanis believe that things will get normal by the end of June as far as coronavirus outbreak is concerned.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has soared to 5,038 with 1,026 recoveries and 86 deaths.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day. Partial lockdowns are imposed in various provinces to slow down the rate of spread, and ‘flatten the curve’.

