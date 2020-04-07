Iran to start 2nd phase of anti-coronavirus campaign

Today, smart distancing initiative will begin after successful implementation of social distancing plan, Saeed Namaki said.

Namaki described implementation of the first phase of screening plan to fight coronavirus as a historic record that screened over 70 out of 83 million Iranians.

During the first phase of screening, most of the detected were isolated, so the number of those referred to hospitals decreased, the minister added.

After referring to the [critical] economic situation in the country having root in the US maximum pressure on Iran, the minister appreciated economic practitioners' good cooperation with the Health Ministry.

He further stated that the government plans to help vulnerable people.

As of today, many tests will be done to detect those who have no coronavirus symptoms, the minister noted.

The more the tests will be done, the higher the position of Iran will be in the international arena, he added.

Also about cooperation between different parts of the government in the fight against coronavirus, the minister stressed that there is no disagreement among the governmental bodies.

Today is the day of sovereignty and unity which will help the country contain and defeat the deadly virus, Namaki concluded.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected about 1,350,000 people across the world, while more than 74,800 have been killed.

About 62,589 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 3,872 Iranians and 27,039 others have been recovered.

