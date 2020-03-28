Rouhani outlines plan to contain possible coronavirus rise

The President made the remarks at the meeting of the National Headquarters of Administrating coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tehran.

He said that the medical equipment and infrastructure of the country for fighting against the virus are quite strong.

President Rouhani said that every individual contracted coronavirus will enjoy free medical treatment, citing the public health insurance his government provided for the entire nation.

The Iranian government completely supports the patients suffering from coronavirus, he said, adding that at the current circumstances that Iran is fighting the pandemic, national solidarity has gained momentum and there has been unity, brotherhood as well as kindness among Iranians.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

