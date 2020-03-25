Mar 25, 2020, 2:41 PM
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

Islamabad, March 25, IRNA -- Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on a Sikh Temple (Gurdwara) in Kabul resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to several worshipers.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured,” the statement said.

 It said: We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan.

The statement further said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.

