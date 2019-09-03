Pakistan condemns Afghan terrorist attack

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday said: We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as we pray for early recovery of the wounded.

The statement further said, Pakistan has maintained that there is no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan.

“We continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country,” it said.

At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 wounded, after a massive explosion from a suicide car bomb attack rocked central Kabul.

The attack took place in a residential area near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organisations, Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish