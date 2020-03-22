Pakistani opposition leader urges govt to intensify efforts for lifting of anti-Iran sanctions

Shehbaz Sharif also leader of the Opposition in National Assembly in his letter to the Ambassador of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressed serious concerns over the problems Iranian people are facing in their fight against coronavirus due to US sanctions.

“I am pained and distressed to learn serious difficulties being experienced by the brotherly people of Iran in the face of the common challenges that we are facing due to the coronavirus crisis.

He added Iran faces major obstacles in combating and containing this common challenge which requires a collective response through the cooperation of the international community.

“The PML-N strongly feels that such sanctions on Iran are an unacceptable and needless impediment in meeting and overcoming this unprecedented humanitarian challenge,” he said.

He said our first and only priority is to put the interests of humanity first, so that the people of Iran can be assisted effectively in a timely and decisive manner to overcome coronavirus crisis.

“Let me assure you that the PML-N will do its best to convince our government to play its role to convince the international community to remove the unfair sanctions on Iran,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a letter.

He said that it is our obligation to assist the brotherly people of Iran as best as we can through an expression of solidarity by the Islamic countries and upholding of the UN Charter, International Laws and Universal Human Values.

Earlier Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that like China, Iran too will overcome this challenge. He prayed tribute to the Iranian doctors and medical staff who are treating the Corona-infected patients even on Nowruz.

According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Health yesterday, 2,800 people have been infected with the coronavirus while 1,600 people have died of the virus in the country so far. Overall 1,700 coronavirus patients have been recovered in Iran.

