Pakistan ex-Chairman Senate calls for lifting Iran sanctions in wake of corona

“The governments of the world and in particular of the United States should give heed to this situation and immediately lift the sanctions,” Mian Raza Rabbani said in a statement.

The senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said the continued impositions of US sanctions against Iran are in direct violation of the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution No 2231.

“At this critical time of Corona pandemic, the continuation of such sanctions amounts to crime against humanity,” said the Senator.

The former Senate chairman said the sanctions provide for a continued ban on the transfer of medicine and medical equipment.

“It also places serious restrictions on the use of financial resources to import and produce equipment and medicines, build and equip hospitals, including field hospitals for this contagious virus,” he noted.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had also termed sanctions against Iran as cruel. “I would insist the international community to lift sanctions from Iran as it has created more problems in their fight against coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad has begun its diplomatic efforts for the removal of sanctions from Iran.

According to Public Relations office of Iran’s health ministry cases of COVID-19 infection reached 20,610 in Iran with death toll having mounted to 1556 in the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for removing all the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US to help fight coronavirus.

