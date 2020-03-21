Pakistan Muslim League asks world to help Iran against COVID-19

Shehbaz Sharif also leader of the Opposition in National Assembly in his tweet message said it is about time the world community must put interests of humanity first and help Iran in fight against coronavirus.

The politician congratulated people and the government of Iran on the occasion of Nowruz. Expressing well wishes for the Iranian people he said the day comes at a time when the Iranian nation and the world are facing the challenge of coronavirus.

He expressed the hope that like China, Iran too will overcome this challenge. He paid tribute to the Iranian doctors and medical staff who are treating the Corona-infected patients even on Nowruz.

“Received letter from Iranian ambassador to Pakistan in which he detailed serious obstacles Iran is facing in combating COVID-19. U.S sanctions are adding to Iranian people's miseries. World must realise that unless the last person is cured, no one and I repeat NO ONE would be safe,” said Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet message.

“It is about time the world community put interests of humanity first & assisted Iran in mitigating the common COVID-19 challenge,” he said.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday once again called upon the international community to play its role in lifting cruel sanctions from Iran.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433.

