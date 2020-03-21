US must consider lifting sanctions on Iran: ex-Pakistani envoy

Jalil Abbas Jilani in his tweet message on Saturday said Iran is one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19 pandemic.

“US/EU must consider lifting sanctions on Iran particularly those that directly affect the people,” he said.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had called upon the international community to play its role in lifting cruel sanctions from Iran.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll mounted to 1,433.

