Mitsugu wished the best for Iranians on the occasion of Nowruz which he described as one of the most ancient celebrations.

He appreciated Iranian nation’s support for each other at hard times and expressed happiness that he is celebrating Nowruz with Iranians for the second year.

He sympathized with Iranians over situation resulted by coronavirus.

Japanese diplomat wished health for Iranians.

