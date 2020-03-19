Zarif advises US to change bankrupt policy

"69 yrs ago today, Iran's democratically-elected PM nationalized our oil industry to end plunder of our wealth. US response: embargo + regime change," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.



"From 1979, embargo + regime change again became staple of US policy on Iran - even amid #covid19," he added.



"Time to change a bankrupt policy," Iranian top diplomat advised Americans.

The nationalization of the Iranian oil industry resulted from a movement in the Iranian parliament to seize control of Iran's oil industry, which had been run by private companies, largely controlled by foreign interests. The legislation was passed on March 15, 1951, and was verified by the Iranian parliament on March 17, 1951.

