VP: Nationalization of oil opened new chapter in Iran development

In a twitter message, Jahangiri said the move to nationalize oil industry opened a new page in the book of anti-hegemony movements in the region as well.

The move also had positive impact on the country's national economy, forwarded democracy in Iran and proved Iran's rightness in the international communities, the veep wrote.

On March 20, 1951, Iranian lawmakers voted in favor of a bill presented by country’s then prime minister Mohammad Mosaddeq to nationalize Iran’s oil industry.

The nationalization of Iran's oil industry was a promising start to giving up a dependence on the West.

