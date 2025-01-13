Jan 13, 2025, 12:22 PM
Official says Iran will launch two satellites in mid-June

Tehran, IRNA - The Head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh says Iran will put two new satellites into orbit in mid-June 2025.

The two satellites, set to be launched, are named Zafar 2 and Paya, Salariyeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

He noted that the launches were planned for January but have been put off.

He said that Iran is to unveil some projects in 10-day Fajr celebrations which mark the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

Earlier, he said that the Pars 3 satellite is currently in the construction phase and has an imaging accuracy of approximately two meters.

Also, "Nahid 1" and "Nahid 2" satellites, whose flight prototypes were revealed last year, are scheduled to be launched soon and will operate with Q-bandwidth capabilities.

