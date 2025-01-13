Jan 13, 2025, 11:44 AM
President Pezeshkian urges efforts to eliminate educational injustice

President Pezeshkian urges efforts to eliminate educational injustice
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (C) attends an Education Councils meeting in Tehran on January 13, 2025.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for efforts to root out injustice and discrimination in the country, especially in the education sector, saying that paying lip service will not resolve the issue.

Speaking at an Education Councils conference on Monday in Tehran, Pezeshkian said injustice and discrimination are not acceptable in a Shia society.

“We must do something to eliminate discrimination and injustice in the atmosphere, equipment, methods, and quality of education. That's when one can believe that we are Shias of [Imam] Ali,” he said, referring to the first Imam of Shia Muslims.

“The power of governments is limited, but the power of nations is unlimited,” he noted.

As a top authority, President Pezeshkian accepted his share of responsibility for the shortcomings in this regard, saying, “We must not let this injustice and unfairness to exist in the country’s education system and educational circles.”

