Minister says Iranian universities ready to establish branches in Iraq

Tehran, IRNA -- Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simaei Sarraf has told the Iraqi minister of higher education that several top Iranian universities are ready to establish branches in the Arab country.

Simaei Sarraf and Iraq’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Naeem Abd Yaser Al-Aboudi met in Tehran on Monday.

The Iranian minister said that Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST), Sharif University of Technology and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad are ready to open their branches in Iraq.

He also referred to commonalities between the two countries, saying that both sides are interested in developing their ties and implementing the existing cooperation documents.

Iran is ready to share its experience with Iraq in establishing science and technology parks, said Simaei Sarraf.

Al-Aboudi welcomed the proposal. He also hailed Iran's support for Iraq in defeating the Daesh terrorist group.

The Iraqi minister called for developing scientific cooperation between the two countries.

9376** 4194