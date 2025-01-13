Jan 13, 2025, 12:05 PM
Iranian Army’s Combat Organization receives strategic drones

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Army’s Combat Organization has received 1,000 strategic, stealth, and anti-fortification unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The aircraft, which have been designed and produced in a joint work by the Iranian Army and the Ministry of Defense, were received by the organization simultaneously in several parts of the country on Monday.

The UAVs can fly at a range of over 2,000 kilometers. They enjoy high flight durations and destructive power, while they can evade defense layers thanks to their low-level Radar Cross Section (RCS).

On Sunday, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the Army was set to receive new strategic equipment in the coming days.

