In photos: Air defense drills by Iran’s Army

Iran’s Army on Sunday kicked off air defense maneuvers in the northern and western parts of the country. The exercises, dubbed Eqtedar (Might), involve missile, radar, air defense, and electronic warfare units.

Manned and unmanned aircraft conducted offensive and defensive operations during the drills that are aimed at assessing the effectiveness of air defense plans in the face of enemy attacks, among other objectives.

Jan 13, 2025, 11:47 AM

