Pakistan keen on cooperation with Iran in water management, construction of dams

Faisal Vawda made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini at his office in Islamabad.

The two officials discussed current level of bilateral ties and the common opportunities available between Iran and Pakistan to strengthen relations.

Minister for Water Resources said that Pakistan values its ties with Iran which are of prime importance for the Pakistani leadership.

He also welcomed close cooperation between the two countries in the fields of water management and dam construction.

Faisal Vawda highlighted the close proximity of the two neighboring Muslim countries of Iran and Pakistan for the benefit of the Muslim world.

Ambassador Hosseini highlighted the current level of bilateral relations, especially in political and economic areas.

He said that Iran welcomes development of relations with Pakistan in all fields.

The envoy also expressed readiness of Iran to expand technical cooperation with Pakistan in water management and construction of dams.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish