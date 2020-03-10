China's 6th health consignment arrives in Iran

According to Iran consulate in Shanghai, the consignment consists of Chinese traditional treatment medicine, cloth, face-mask, test kit and faceguard.

It also includes drugs donated by Shanghai Jinghua Chemical Plant worth 700,000 Yuan which are used for treating coronavirus.

Earlier, a Chinese medical team with a new aid consignment arrived in Iran.

Meanwhile, Representative of the World Health Organization in Iran Christoph Hamelmann in a message announced that the 5th shipment of coronavirus test kits arrived in Iran.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19."

“The test kit is called the 'Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel'."

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to the potentially fatal coronavirus.

