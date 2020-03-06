UWW answers Iran’s letter on Olympic qualification tournaments

In the wake of continuous contacts made by Iran Wrestling Federation with regard to declaring the time and place of Olympic qualification tournaments, the United World Wrestling (UWW) answered Iran’s request.

Accordingly, UWW said that other countries are supposed to declare their suggestions for holding the competitions on April 3-5 or April 11-13.

UWW has not yet mentioned the name of the host.

The UWW official also stressed that some countries may ask for a formal letter that athletes from other countries are not affected by coronavirus.

Officials in Iran Wrestling Federation have consulted with those in National Olympic Committee on holding camps in quarantine.

Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour announced that 1,234 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since yesterday that is associated with the more activeness of the country's laboratory system.

Jahanpour added that 124 people have died and 913 people have recovered.

