Mar 4, 2020, 9:00 PM
Zarif reviews coronavirus outbreak with Austrian counterpart

Tehran, March 4, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday evening discussed the latest developments concerning the outbreak of coronavirus with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in a telephone conversation.

Both diplomats talked on Iran's steps taken for fighting against coronavirus and examined ways for combating the disease collectively.

