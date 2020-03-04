Zarif reviews coronavirus outbreak with Austrian counterpart

Both diplomats talked on Iran's steps taken for fighting against coronavirus and examined ways for combating the disease collectively.
Tehran, March 4, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday evening discussed the latest developments concerning the outbreak of coronavirus with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in a telephone conversation.
