Iran-China bonds to deepen in process of combating coronavirus, Zarif says

Both nations will always stand firm together, he said praising China for playing a vital role in achieving results in combating the disease.

The Iranian top diplomat thanked China for dispatching medical equipment to Iran.

Iran is well-prepared to bolster bilateral relations, he said adding the country will also overcome the challenge.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, for his part, stated that two states are invincible to any problem as they enjoy ancient civilization.

The official underlined that he would strongly support Tehran in the fight against the virus.

When China encountered the disease, Iran was the first country to express its sympathy, he underscored.

He went on to say that China will remember Iran's contribution, noting that the county proved the meaning of true friendship as well as the strong solidarity of the two states.

China has provided emergency aid to Iran; including coronavirus test kits and medical equipment, he pointed out.

China will pursue its assistance to Tehran in meeting the needs including cooperation in areas such as epidemic prevention and medical control and treatment.

