Interior minister confirms hard landing of helicopter carrying President Raisi

"Various rescue groups are moving towards the site, but due to the fog and bad weather, it may take time to reach the area. The work is under control," Vahidi said.

"There have been contacts with [the president's] companions, but given that the area is mountainous and it is difficult to establish contacts, we hope that the rescue teams will reach the site of the incident sooner and give us more information," the interior minister added.

Local Iranian media have reported that it is heavily raining in the area in Varzaghan District and it is hard for the rescue and search teams to walk in the dense fog.

Vahidi told Iran's state television that due to the tough weather conditions, it may take time for the search and rescue team to reach the site of the crash.

He expressed hope that the team will reach the site soon and convey more information.

2050