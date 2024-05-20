Iran expresses gratitude for global solidarity over copter crash

According to IRNA, the ministry statement in the early hours of Monday also thanked and appreciated proposals by countries to help in the search and rescue operation.

"Unfortunately, on Sunday afternoon, the helicopter carrying the President and the Foreign Minister and some other companions had an accident in the Varzaqan region of East Azerbaijan province”, the statement said.

It also stated that “despite the adverse weather and environmental conditions, the efforts to reach the rescue teams to the scene of the accident continue with earnestness and hope”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sincerely thanks and appreciates the expression of human feelings and emotions and the solidarity of a large number of governments and nations and international organizations with the government and people of Iran and the offers of help and assistance to its search and rescue operation”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani wrote on his X social network that the country’s diplomatic apparatus, like the honorable and faithful people, are praying for the health of the president and his companions.

