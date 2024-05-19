Russia dispatches aircraft, professional rescuers to Tabriz

According to IRNA, Igor Levitin called Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhbar again on Monday morning to tell him about an extraordinary meeting of Vladimir Putin with top Russian government officials and the Iranian ambassador to Moscow.

"In line with the order of the Russian president, two advanced airplanes with special helicopters will be sent to Tabriz with 50 professional mountain rescuers within an hour," Levitin told Mokhber on phone.

He added: "On Monday morning, two Russian helicopters will leave for Tabriz from Armenia."

Levitin emphasized that “the Russian government and Putin himself are concerned about the health of President Raisi and his accompanying team and their greetings, respect and sincere sympathy with the

leadership and the great nation of Iran at this time”.

In the telephone conversation, Mokhbar, for his part, expressed gratitude for the support of Russia’s president and government to the Islamic Republic at the time of urgency.

