Search operation underway to find President Raisi's helicopter

The incident happened on Sunday in Dizmar forest between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan province as the president was returning from an event to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Local residents told IRNA's reporter that they heard "sounds" in the region a while ago.

More than twenty fully-equipped search and rescue teams, including drones and sniffer dogs, have been dispatched to the area.

The Iranian Armed Forces have also deployed commando units and Special Forces to assist in the search operation.

Due to the rugged terrain of the region and the difficult weather conditions, particularly the thick fog in the area, the search and rescue operation could take some time, IRNA's reporter said.

The spokesperson for Iran's Emergency Services told IRNA that eight ambulances have been dispatched to the region, adding that heavy fog has made air rescue efforts impossible.

Babak Yektaparast said that emergency medical teams consisting of technicians and doctors were deployed to the site immediately after the incident was reported.

He added that an emergency helicopter was also dispatched to provide assistance, but was forced to turn back due to the heavy fog, as it was unable to land in the area.

