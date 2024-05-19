2 members of President Raisi’s entourage make contact with rescue teams: Official

Mansouri said on Sunday that the helicopter of President Raisi and two more copters were en route to the city of Tabriz after the president and his Azerbaijani counterpart inaugurated Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border between the two countries.

Half an hour into their flight, Raisi’s helicopter lost contact with the two other copters, which prompted them to search the area, Mansouri said, adding that two members of the president’s entourage contacted rescue teams, which shows that the incident has not been hard.

Another promising point is that the Ministry of Communications has been able to determine the location of the accident within a radius of two kilometers, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, who was present in one of the three helicopters carrying President Raisi’s entourage, said the Tabriz Friday prayer leader had made a phone call to the president from inside the crashed copter.

According to IRNA's correspondent, Safari made the revelation in an interview about the helicopter accident following the inauguration of Qiz Qalasi Dam on the Aras River.

