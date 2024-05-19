Iran’s cabinet holds emergency session after President Raisi’s copter crash

Vice President Mohammad Mokhber chaired the session aimed at mobilizing all potential and capacities of the government to find the helicopter of Raisi and his entourage in northern regions of Iran’s East Azarbaijan province.

Mokhber ordered Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and deputy president for executive affairs Mohsen Mansouri to travel to the region where the copter is believed to have been crashed to supervise search and rescue operations in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan Republic, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region.

Dozens of teams have been dispatched to the region to locate the crash site. The search operation is still underway, but officials say bad weather conditions are hampering the efforts.

