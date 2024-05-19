More groups searching to locate site of Raisi helicopter crash

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan Republic, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.

46 rapid response and rescue teams from the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Tehran, Alborz, Ardabil, Zanjan and West Azarbaijan have been dispatched to help in the search and rescue operation, the IRCS said on Sunday night.

Earlier, IRCS chief Pirhossein Koulivand, who is leading the search and rescue operation, said that inclement weather conditions and the impassability of the area are hampering the operation.

Meanwhile, Head of IRCS Operations Razieh Alishvandi said that four specialized teams are now near the crash site but they face difficulty further approaching due to bad weather conditions.

Search operation using drones and helicopters is impossible as well, she added.

