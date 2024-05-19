May 19, 2024, 7:51 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85482559
T T
13 Persons

Tags

More groups searching to locate site of Raisi helicopter crash

May 19, 2024, 7:51 PM
News ID: 85482559
More groups searching to locate site of Raisi helicopter crash

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says it has dispatched more groups to help locate the site where a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan Republic, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.

46 rapid response and rescue teams from the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Tehran, Alborz, Ardabil, Zanjan and West Azarbaijan have been dispatched to help in the search and rescue operation, the IRCS said on Sunday night.

Earlier, IRCS chief Pirhossein Koulivand, who is leading the search and rescue operation, said that inclement weather conditions and the impassability of the area are hampering the operation.

Meanwhile, Head of IRCS Operations Razieh Alishvandi said that four specialized teams are now near the crash site but they face difficulty further approaching due to bad weather conditions.

Search operation using drones and helicopters is impossible as well, she added.  

9341**2050**4194

13 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .