Supreme Leader prays for return of President Raisi to nation’s arms

Ayatollah Khamenei reacted to the news of the helicopter crash on Sunday in a meeting with families of the staff and commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

While expressing sadness about the worrisome incident for the president and his entourage, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the Almighty God would return the president and his colleagues to the arms of the nation.

The leader said, however, that the Iranian people should stay calm and be confident that the incident would not impact the country’s routine operations.

“The Iranian nation shouldn’t be worried. There will be no disruption to the operations of the country,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

Earlier on Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region. Dozens of teams have been dispatched to the region to locate the crash site. The search operation is still underway, but officials say bad weather conditions are hampering the efforts.

