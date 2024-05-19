World reacts to Iran president’s helicopter crash

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyef, who along with Raisi inaugurated the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam at the border between the two countries earlier on Sunday, expressed concern over the incident and announced Baku’s readiness to help Iran.

The Armenian foreign ministry expressed shock in a post on its X account. “Our thoughts and prayers are with President Raisi and Minister Amirabdollahian and all others reported to be at the site. As rescue operations continue, Armenia, as a close and friendly neighbor of Iran, is ready to provide all necessary support.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed sympathy and said that he is following developments regarding the incident. Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority also announced that they had dispatched a team to Iran to help in the search and rescue operation for Raisi and his entourage.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Parliament Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq issued separate messages, expressing deep concern over the incident involving President Raisi and his entourage. They prayed for Raisi and expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation at these difficult times.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a message on X social media platform, expressing deep concern, saying “we stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for well being of the President and his entourage.”

Afghanistan reacted as well. The foreign ministry of the ruling Taliban government said on its Telegram page that it is following reports regarding the Iranian president and his accompanying team, expressing hope that they are found as soon as possible.

Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid expressed concern and said that he had discussed the incident with Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad. He also held a telephone conversation with Iran's Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber and wished President Raisi and his accompanying delegation well on behalf of the Iraqi government and people.

Separately, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani also ordered Iraq’s interior ministry and Red Crescent Society as well as other related bodies to provide Iran with required services to help it find the missing helicopter of President Raisi.

The Iraqi Red Crescent announced that it has prepared 10 search and rescue teams and is ready to send them by air to help search for the helicopter carrying the president of Iran.

Top officials in Iraq’s Kurdistan region reacted as well. President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued separate messages, expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and praying for the well-being of everyone on board the aircraft.

Saudi Arabia expressed grave concern as well, and announced its readiness to help Iran.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, expressed concern about the accident of the Iranian president's helicopter and emphasized Cairo’s solidarity with Tehran.

“The government of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern what was circulated in the media regarding the helicopter carrying Iran’s President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and an accompanying delegation…We reaffirm that Saudi Arabia stands by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances,” the Foreign Ministry said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished health to Iranian President Raisi and his companions. The ministry also expressed sympathy with the government and people of Iran over this tragedy.

The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced, in a statement, that it is following with great concern the news about the crash of a copter carrying the Iranian president and his delegation. The ministry expressed Abu Dhabi’s full readiness to provide any support to Tehran in the search and rescue operations.

Oman, in a statement, published by the country’s official news agency, expressed deep concern over the accident of the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and said it is ready to offer any help Tehran requires.

Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Yemen, Russia and Venezuela all expressed their concern as well, and said that they stand by the Iranian nation. The countries also expressed their readiness to provide support to the Islamic Republic.

The United States and the European Union said that they are monitoring the situation and following reports about the air incident involving the Iranian president as well as foreign minister and other members of their team.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a message: "I am following the news related to the helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation through the crisis unit and embassy in Tehran."

Tajani added that he has also kept Prime Minister Georgia Maloney updated on the developments related to the hard landing of the helicopter carrying the Iranian President and Foreign Minister and their accompanying delegation.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič also said that the bloc is activating its rapid response service in response to a request by Iran.

“Upon Iranian request for assistance we are activating the EU’s Copernicus EMS rapid response mapping service in view of to the helicopter accident reportedly carrying the President of Iran and its foreign minister”, Lenarčič said on X, using #EUSolidarity at the end of his post.

Palestinian reaction

Palestinian resistance movements, Islamic Jihad and Hamas, issued separate statements, expressing concern over news of the Iranian president’s copter crash. Hamas expressed solidarity with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution as well as the Iranian people and government, saying that it is following developments regarding the incident with concern.

The Islamic Jihad also express solidarity with the Iranian nation and said the resistance movement for the safety of the Iranian president and his companions.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a message that this movement is following the news of the crash of helicopter of the Iranian president with great concern.

4194*4399

