Hezbollah launches extensive attacks on Israeli military bases

According to reports from Lebanese media, Hezbollah fighters launched a rocket attack on the Israeli al-Raheb military base in the upper Galilee region.

In another operation, Hezbollah fighters used a guided missile to target a Hummer vehicle belonging to the occupying forces at al-Malkia military outpost, resulting in casualties among the occupants.

The Ramtha military outpost was also targeted with appropriate weapons as well, inflicting casualties on the Israeli soldiers.

In another attack, Hezbollah fighters launched missiles that destroyed the Israeli army's surveillance equipment at the Ramia military site.

Zionist analysts have acknowledged that intensified attacks by Hezbollah, particularly those targeting the regime's surveillance and intelligence system, are aimed to blind the Israeli army's monitoring capabilities in the region.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire on almost daily basis since the occupying regime launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza early in October last year.

