Pres. Rouhani casts vote in parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei went to a polling station in Tehran earlier Friday morning to cast his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran early today.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

The parliamentary election is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote in today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

