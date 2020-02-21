Interior Minister guarantees full security of elections

The minister made the remarks while paying a visit to the country’s Election Headquarters in the Iranian capital.

He expressed the hope that the Iranian people will “create another epic” with their massive turnout in the elections.

He ensured that the elections are being held in a sound and secure atmosphere.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran early today.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

The parliamentary election is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote in today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish