Iran’s Supreme Leader casts his vote for parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei came to a polling station early Friday morning in Tehran to cast his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts.Tehran, Feb 21, IRNA.
