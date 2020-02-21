Feb 21, 2020, 8:58 AM
Iran’s Supreme Leader casts his vote for parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei came to a polling station early Friday morning in Tehran to cast his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts.Tehran, Feb 21, IRNA.

