Supreme Leader: Elections guarantee national interests

Anyone who is interested in national interests should take part in the election, the Leader said on Friday after casting his vote for the parliamentary and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts

elections.

The 11th parliamentary election and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran on Friday morning.

At the polling station No 110 in Tehran, the Leader described the election as a national celebration.

He also said the election is a day of fulfillment of the nations' civil rights.

The nation who attend the election want to play a role in management of their country, the Leader noted stressing that election is also a religious duty.

At the end of his remarks, the Supreme Leader prayed to God for prosperity of the Iranian nation and also called the election as a source true blessing in life.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

The parliamentary election is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote for the today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Over 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

1483**1430

