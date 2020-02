The move is in line with preemptive measures to protect people's health [due to the outbreak of coronavirus], Jamal Orf told IRNA.

The 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran on Friday morning.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

Voters are to elect 290 lawmakers and seven members of the Assembly of Experts by their ballot papers.

1483**1430

