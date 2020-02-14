Pakistan terms US arms deal disturbing amid Trump’s visit to India

Local media quoted Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Friday who was giving her reaction to new US arms deal to India.

The official said the sale of integrated air-defense weapons system to India would disturb the strategic balance in South Asia with security implications for Pakistan and the region.

She said defense relations between the US and India were contributing to the destabilization of peace and security in South Asia.

Aisha Farooqui said South Asia could not afford an arms race and conflict. “It is therefore incumbent upon the international community to prevent destabilization of the region.”

She went on to say Pakistan was hopeful with regards to the country's upcoming status review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that "our international partners are standing with us".

The spokesperson's remarks come a day after Hafiz Saeed, leader of the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa, and his aide were sentenced to five-and-a-half-years imprisonment by a Lahore anti-terrorism court in connection with two terror-financing cases.

The FATF's next meeting will be held in Beijing later this month in which it will decide whether Pakistan will be removed from or remain on the task force's grey list.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day visit to the country, Farooqui said relations between the two countries were not only close and friendly, but were based on a bond of brotherhood.

