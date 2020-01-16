Pakistan reaffirms commitment towards peace in region

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said Pakistan has historic relations with all regional countries, including Iran.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to contribute towards defusing tensions and work towards peace and stability in this region through diplomatic outreach," she added.

“In this connection, the foreign minister held interactions in Riyadh and Tehran and he spoke to a number of his counterparts, in the region and beyond and put forward Pakistan’s point of view that war is in no one’s interest and that Pakistan is for peace,” said Farooqui.

She went on to say that when issues of war and peace are discussed you don’t wait for the invitations, you go forward and contribute and this is what Pakistan has always done and that is what Pakistan will always do.

The spokesperson to a question about Pakistani prisoners languishing in foreign jails, the Spokesperson said Pakistan is cognizant of its responsibility towards them and its missions abroad are extending fully facilitation and assistance to the prisoners.

She pointed out that about ten thousand Pakistan nationals are imprisoned in foreign jails and as a result of our efforts, about 4637 prisoners have been released over the last year.

She said our mission in Saudi Arabia is discussing with Saudi authorities the release of its prisoners. So far five hundred and seventy-nine prisoners have been released by Saudi authorities on the clemency announced by the Saudi Crown Prince.

In addition, fifteen hundred Pakistanis have been released by Saudi Arabia under various other clemencies and completion of their sentences.

Responding to a question, Aisha Farooqui said the US envoy Alice Wells is expected to visit Pakistan during which talks will be held on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional situation.

She said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Davos is also on the cards.

She said Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of their talks. She hoped the talks will be concluded at the earliest leading to infra Afghan negotiations.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish