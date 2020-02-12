Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashes, 2nd in recent days   

According to a PAF statement the pilot ejected safely. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

No loss of life was reported on the ground.

Earlier on February 7th, a PAF Mirage aircraft crashed near city of Shorkot in eastern Punjab province but the pilot ejected safely.

The aircraft was on a routine operational training mission at the time of the incident.

In January, two PAF pilots were killed as an FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali city.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish